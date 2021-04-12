Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 18

Did Andrew get through to everyone?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 18, he wanted to let everyone know who Amira really was.

Meanwhile, Rebecca was put on the spot for the way she treated Zied.

What did she have to say?

Elsewhere, Jovi and Yara confronted another couple who said somethings about them.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.