Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 19

Did Mike reveal the truth to Natalie?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 19, Shaun put Mike on the spot when she realized there was more to what was happening than Mike was telling everyone.

Meanwhile, Andrew continued to request Amira on the stage, but he made a wild decision in the end.

Elsewhere, Tarik and Hazel were shocked to see a face from their past.

Did it give them clarity on their future?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.