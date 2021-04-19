Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 19

at .

Did Mike reveal the truth to Natalie?

On 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 19, Shaun put Mike on the spot when she realized there was more to what was happening than Mike was telling everyone.

Andrew Complains - 90 Day Fiance

Meanwhile, Andrew continued to request Amira on the stage, but he made a wild decision in the end.

Elsewhere, Tarik and Hazel were shocked to see a face from their past.

Did it give them clarity on their future?

Watch 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. 90 Day Fiance
  2. 90 Day Fiance Season 8
  3. 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Episode 19
  4. Watch 90 Day Fiance Online: Season 8 Episode 19