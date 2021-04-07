Watch FBI Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Did the team find the right culprits?

On FBI Season 3 Episode 10, the team investigated two assailants who donned animal masks to carry out a trio of robberies.

Unfortunately, their most recent crime left an off-duty 26 Fed security guard dead, leading to a manhunt.

Meanwhile, Tiffany and Scola butted heads on where or not to accept the NYPD's offer to help.

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.