Watch Floribama Shore Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did Gus and Jeremiah manage to move on?

The house continued to splinter following the return of Gus on Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 7, but a mysterious new arrival turned a lot of heads.

Meanwhile, Amy brought her cousin into the house, but when the boys decided to cook dinner, everyone threatened to bail.

Elsewhere, Nilsa got worrying news from back home.

Use the video above to watch Floribama Shore online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.