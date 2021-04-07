Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 8 Episode 11

Did Cheyenne get the news she expected?

On Teen Mom OG Season 8 Episode 11, she was nervous for the results of Zach's genetic test that would determine whether their unborn child would have vclad.

Meanwhile, Amber tried to repair the damage caused by her absence from Leah's birthday party.

Did anyone want to give her the time of day?

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom OG online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.