Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 8 Episode 12

What did Maci say about Ryan?

On Teen Mom OG Season 8 Episode 12, the mom was shocked to learn that Ryan had a session with Bentley's therapist.

Did Maci think it would help Ryan's case?

Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Zach had a gender reveal party after getting the results of the genetic test.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie pushed Josh to move to Florida permanently.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.