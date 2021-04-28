Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 8 Episode 14

Did Amber and Gary find some clarity?

On Teen Mom OG Season 8 Episode 14, the pair were on the spot as more details about their arguments came to light.

Meanwhile, Maci and Taylor's argument with Ryan's parents got ugly.

Elsewhere, Kristina joined Gary to give her side of the story, but Amber was less than impressed.

Finally, Cory, Tyler, Gary, Josh, and Taylor gave Zach some parenting advice.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom OG online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.