TV Ratings: NCIS Exits Tuesday on a High Note

NCIS said goodbye to Tuesdays with its Season 18 finale, and it did so on a steady note.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 16 managed 8.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, steady with its recent results.

CBS confirmed earlier this month that the series is leaving Tuesdays after 18 years.

It will move to Mondays in the fall, leading into NCIS: Hawai'i.

FBI: Most Wanted managed 5.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, also steady with last week.

FBI, which will be leading off the night next season, dipped to 6.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The CW's rotation of The Flash (0.7 million/0.1 rating) and Superman & Lois (0.8 million/0.2 rating) were both up, but they were also preempted in several markets, so they will likely change in the finals.

This Is Us closed out its penultimate season with 5.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating -- up in viewers, but steady in the demo.

The Voice concluded its spring cycle at 6.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

FOX's Game of Talents (1.1 million/0.2 rating) slipped considerably without The Masked Singer as a lead-in.

Mental Samurai returned at 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- off from last season's decent numbers.

ABC aired Mike Tyson: The Knockout, which had 2.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

After Floyd closed out the night with 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.