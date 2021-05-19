TV Ratings: Superman & Lois Crashes, Prodigal Son Ends Low

It was a night of diminishing returns for the broadcast networks on Tuesday.

Superman & Lois returned after a two-month break to series lows.

The freshman drama had 724,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.

As a whole, the series dropped 42% in total viewers and 66% in the demo.

These random breaks are killing the momentum for shows.

Earlier in the night, The Flash had 691,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating, steady in the demo.

Over on FOX, the season finale of The Resident hit a low in the demo at a 0.4, along with 2.9 million viewers.

The series scored a renewal earlier this week.

Prodigal Son, which bid adieu to FOX, had 1.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating -- down a bit from recent results.

Over on NBC, The Voice continued to slide, drawing 5.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Next season, The Voice will air as an event series with just one cycle.

This Is Us (4.7 million/0.8 rating) and New Amsterdam (3 million/0.4 rating) were both steady week-to-week.

Over on CBS, NCIS (8.3 million/0.7 rating) inched up, while FBI (7.4 million/0.7 rating) was steady, but Most Wanted (5.4 million/0.5 rating) was down a bit.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.