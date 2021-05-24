Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Angela get out of the hospital?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 5, a dangerous complication threatened to change everything about Angela's life.

As Michael waited by the phone for answers, the rest of the family prayed for a good outcome.

Meanwhile, Tiffany finally came face-to-face with Ronald and they each had a lot to say about their relationship.

Use the the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.