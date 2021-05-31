Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did Michael approve of Angela's surgery?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Episode 6 picked up in the aftermath of her surgery, but she was already planning more.

Meanwhile, Kalani set out to get answers about Asuelu and she sought legal counsel.

Elsewhere, Julia revealed she no longer wanted to live on the farm and found herself in trouble with the family.

