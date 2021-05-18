Watch Bull Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Was there hope for Izzy and Bull?

On Bull Season 5 Episode 16, Izzy brought the wedding to a halt after learning that he jeopardized Benny's election campaign.

The case was in the defense in the corruption trial of the former District Attorney that Benny hoped to replace.

Was there a wedding in the end?

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.