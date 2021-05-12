Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 22 Episode 1

How did the Roloff family navigate the pandemic?

On Little People, Big World Season 22 Episode 1, we picked up with the family as they moved on to new stages in life.

Amy and Chris planned a housewarming party, but they were left reeling after an argument at the event.

Meanwhile, Zach weighed up whether to join his father in running the farm.

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.