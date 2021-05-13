Watch The Hills: New Beginnings Online: Season 2 Episode 1

What really happened between Brody and Kaitlynn?

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 1 delved deep into how their relationship concluded, but was Miley Cyrus involved?

Meanwhile, a rumor spread about Audrina and one of the other cast members, forcing Justin to confront his feelings.

Elsewhere, Heidi and Spencer prepared to move on to a new stage in life, one that left people like Stephanie in the past.

What did they have to say to her?

Use the video above to watch The Hills: New Beginnings online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.