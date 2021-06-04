Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 15

Did Snooki manage to play nice with Angelina?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 15, the former friends met up and had to hash out their differences.

Meanwhile, Pauly D debuted his new look and things took a big turn for one of the relationships on the show.

Elsewhere, social media exploded with rumors about Angelina and Chris's marriage.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.