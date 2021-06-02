Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 22 Episode 4

Did Amy make room for Chris?

On Little People, Big World Season 22 Episode 4, Chris explained that his wife-to-be had to make room for him in the house if she wanted to set a wedding date.

Meanwhile, Matt finished his treasure capsule sandbox, but what helped him through it?

Elsewhere, Zach and Tori had some concerns about Jackson's bowing legs.

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.