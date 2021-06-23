Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 22 Episode 7

Where did Amy choose as the wedding venue?

On Little People, Big World Season 22 Episode 7, Amy was feeling the pressure to plan, but Zach and Tori feared there would be endless drama if the wedding took place at the farm.

Meanwhile, Matt had a big surprise at the holiday party that helped break the ice.

However, there was still much drama for the family to unpack on the night.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.