Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 17 Episode 2

Did the races make the race for Kate's heart more intense?

On The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2, the 23 men still in the process realized they had to go to extreme lengths to show Kate why she should give them a chance.

Katie was given some power in the competition when she embarked on a camping trip with one of the suitors.

At the end of the episode, Katie found herself questioning which of the men joined the show for the right reasons.

Who did she cut, and why was her emotional speech so epic?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.