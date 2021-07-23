Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 22

Who won the rematch of the century?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 22, Mike and Ronnie went to war, several years after their bust-up in Florence.

Meanwhile, Jenni and Angelina's bet reached a conclusion, leading to one of them having to pay up.

How did it all play out when the roomies got involved?

Elsewhere, a call from Snooki changed everything at the retreat.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.