Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 22 Episode 12

Did Chris manage to adjust to the new living environment?

On Little People, Big World Season 22 Episode 12, there were more fireworks than ever before for him and Amy as the drama surrounding the wedding continued to plague their relationship.

Amy was unsure about the recent arguments and had to seek advice from someone close to her.

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori shared devastating news that rocked the family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.