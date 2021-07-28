Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 31

Was there a ceasefire for Kailyn and Briana?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 31, the pair had to sit in the same room after recent rumors and lawsuits.

Meanwhile, Leah reflected on her growth over the last 10 years and had something to say about one of her cast members.

Elsewhere, Jade and Briana discussed their traumatic experience in Miami.

How did Ashley feel about her first-ever reunion?

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom 2 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.