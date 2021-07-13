Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 17 Episode 6

Who did Kate choose to advance in the competition for her heart?

On The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 6, Kate was down to a dozen men.

Kate vowed to find out who had the willpower to keep it clean with a new challenge.

Meanwhile, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winners Shea Coulee and Monet X Change arrived to help in a group debate.

Elsewhere, a one-on-one date became a two-on-two.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.