Yellowstone Season 4 Teaser Trailer Confirms Lengthy Delay

It's going to be a long summer without the Duttons.

Paramount Network has confirmed the rumors:

Yellowstone Season 4 is delayed.

The cabler dropped a teaser trailer that confirmed the series would be back on the air in the fall, and Deadline reported a more definite return date.

November is when we can expect new episodes.

It's a bummer for sure, especially given that the first three seasons launched during the month of June in the past three years.

No reason has been given for the delay, but recent reports suggest that some scenes were either reshot or new scenes were added after formal production had been completed.

Meanwhile, the series has added some new cast members ahead of the return.

Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) will portray Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities.

Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) will portray Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.

Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) will portray Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy.

Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter, a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip.

Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Weaver, Perabo, and Kelly will appear in recurring roles, with Little signed on as a series regular. Additionally, Will Patton has been upped to series regular.

Paramount is also running a Yellowstone celebration due to July 4, meaning that the first three seasons will be airing on the cabler over the weekend.

- On Saturday, 7/3, Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon (season 1) begins at 12 pm ET/PT.

- On Sunday, 7/4, Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon (season 2) begins at 12 pm ET/PT.

- On Monday, 7/5, Yellowstone July 4th Every Episode Celebration marathon (season 3) begins at 12 pm ET/PT.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, played by world-renowned actor and Oscar-winner Kevin Costner.

Dutton controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect - the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

Check out the trailer below.

Remember, you can watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.