Adrien Brody, Emily Hampshire, and Executive Producers Talk Chapelwaite on Epix

Beginning this Sunday, Chapelwaite is the new Epix series adaptation of Stephen King's short story, Jerusalem's Lot.

Starring Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire, Chapelwaite takes viewers to Preacher's Corners, where Charles takes his family to reside in his ancestral home.

Produced by Peter Filardi, Jason Filardi, and Donald De Line, Chapelwaite follows the Boone family and their governess, Rebecca, as they try to fit into a hostile environment at home and in town that, despite their best efforts, seems hellbent at making their lives miserable.

We had the opportunity to talk with stars Brody and Hampshire and the producers for an introduction to the series.

We'll be reviewing Chapelwaite weekly, and if you're a fan of King, this might be the adaptation of his work that you've been waiting for.

It's a haunting and heartfelt tale that immerses you in the Boones' experience, bringing Preacher's Corner and the tragedy that defines it to life.

While talking with the producers, we discussed their challenges taking a short story into the span of ten episodes.

We also discussed their thought process behind keeping the secrets of Preacher's Corners shrouded in mystery.

Stephen King's works aren't always an easy bet as adaptations, and we discussed how they came to choose Jerusalem's Lot into a TV series.

Their discovery process led them to believe that there is a world of possibilities in this world, and they share their thoughts on moving beyond Chapelwaite Season 1.

Take a look at the interview in full.

With Emily, we talked about how she decided to take the role of Rebecca, and what she reveals are prophetic circumstances that made it practically impossible not to do it.

Rebecca Morgan is a new addition to King's story, and Emily chats about how honored she is to introduce her into this world.

If the series is dark and moody, Emily says the production itself was downright haunted, and she's got a great tale to tell about it.

Allow her to act as your tour guide as you plan your next getaway.

Adrien Brody plays the brooding Captain Charles Boone, and he found many things about doing Chapelwaite alluring. As a fan of Stephen King, he likes the writing style and the show's interpretation.

Charles faces a lot when he takes his family to Preacher's Corners, and Adrien appreciates how Charles deals with his challenges.

After The Pianist (which I called The Piano in the interview because, oh, why not make such a gaffe live?), Adrien has enjoyed finding roles outside of that serious tone before and after and chats about that journey.

Finally, Adrien explains how he views Chapelwaite and what he connects to in the work.

We'll be covering the show weekly, so be here after the premiere for a full review!

Chapelwaite premieres on Epix on Sunday, August 22 at 10/9c.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.