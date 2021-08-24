MasterChef: Legends Sneak Peek: Who's Attempt to Impress a Legend Was "In Vein?"

Do you know what's better than one all-new episode of Masterchef: Legends?

Of course, the answer is two.

Fortunately for us, we get a double-dose of Masterchef on Wednesday with back-to-back episodes, Masterchef: Legends Season 11 Episode 11 and Masterchef: Legends Season 11 Episode 12.

It's not short on the girl power either, with the first hour featuring the legendary Dominique Crenn, the first female chef in America to obtain three Michelin stars, and Niki Nakayama dropping in to give the competitors a challenge test with Japanese cuisine.

The season's finest and remaining contestants face a team challenge in the first hour.

Any Masterchef fan knows that challenges in which contestants pair up are often some of the most entertaining and nerve-wracking.

Tensions often arise between teammates, especially when they have two different cooking styles and methodologies, and when that clock is ticking down, you see who can rise to the occasion and who cannot.

Contestants will have to pair up with one another and make the exact same dish as each other, except there's one pesky caveat: they won't be able to see each other at all!

Which of the remaining constants do you think will make the best matches and come out on top during this challenge?

In the second hour, contestants spend some time with the legendary Niki Nakayama. They will get a little dose of Japanese cuisine and culture with a challenge requiring them to make kaiseki -- a multi-course Japanese meal that is the height of hospitality.

It's also an incredibly tedious process.

The challenge will allow contestants to showcase an array of skills required for this meal.

Kaiseki will require the perfect flavors coming together, superb presentation, and the right portions.

We're bound to see some of Masterchef Legends' best and strongest contestants struggle with this one.

All of this brings us to TV Fanatic's exclusive clip of the two-part special.

Suu has been on the top of her game since she impressed the judges during her audition. She also has a grasp on a few types of Asian cuisine, including her own.

Presumably, the contestants will have to present the judges with a fried, grilled, and a steamed portion to their meal.

Suu's plating and presentation are divine, but the real test is in the taste.

And while everything that Suu presents to the judges looks and sounds good on the surface, she makes a colossal error that Chef Gordon Ramsay points out immediately.

Could this Masterchef frontrunner hinder her chances at taking home the win?

Check out the exclusive clip below!

The two-hour installment of Masterchef: Legends airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on FOX.

Sound off below with your thoughts. Will you be watching, Masterchef Fanatics?

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.