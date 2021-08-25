Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 7 Episode 3

Did the big exit ruin what the contestants deemed to be paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 3 picked up in the aftermath of the explosive rose ceremony, and it was time for some new faces to step into paradise.

With new sexy singles on the beach, it was time for some more drama.

We also got to meet the latest guest host, who was the leader of a certain boyband.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.