Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 32

What did Leah learn about herself and her kids?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 32, she was put on the hot seat to speak about what happened throughout the most recent season.

Meanwhile, Jade finally came to blows with her mother over her actions. Was there a way forward for them?

Elsewhere, Ashley and Bar opened up about how they overcame some big hurdles.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom 2 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.