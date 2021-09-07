Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 7 Episode 6

Did Joe manage to move on after coming face-to-face with the woman who broke his heart?

All eyes were on Joe on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 6 when Kendall arrived in Paradise.

This also left Serena P. was left to reevaluate their future together.

Meanwhile, Natasha and Brendan had to make a big decision to begin the process of building a relationship.

Elsewhere, Pieper arrived to clear the air with one of the men.

Use the video above to watch Bachelor in Paradise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.