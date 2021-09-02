Yellowstone Season 4 Trailer: Wait, Who's Dead?!

The show we've been waiting over a year for finally returns later this year, and, damn, it's going to be a turbulent journey.

Yellowstone Season 4 begins with a double-episode premiere on Sunday, November 7.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know the series has left the fate of many characters up in the air.

During the trailer, we get to see Mia finding an unconscious Jimmy after falling off his horse.

Could this be the actual big death on tap for the thrilling drama?

Unfortunately, the trailer does not shed light on the fate of Kevin Costner’s John, Kelly Reilly’s Beth, or Luke Grimes’ Kayce, so we're probably going to be kept out of the loop until the series returns.

The trailer does give us a look at Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner, so that's fun.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly join the cast in guest-starring roles in the impressive ensemble that includes Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser.

The cast also includes Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, the executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

The premiere date for the fourth season was recently announced.

“Our strategy is to make ‘Yellowstone,’ the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world building storytelling,” said Chris McCarthy, President, and CEO, MTV Entertainment.

“These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind ‘Yellowstone’ introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+, which will stream each series exclusively after episode two,” McCarthy continued of the Yellowstone prequel and the new series set in the Taylor Sheridan-verse.

Check out the explosive trailer below, and be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts.

It's going to be a crazy season!

Prepare to be shocked!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.