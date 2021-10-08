Watch Bull Online: Season 6 Episode 1

How did the series write out Benny?

On Bull Season 6 Episode 1, tensions mounted in the office in the aftermath of his fiery exit.

Bull was without his best friend and spiralling out of control.

There was also an exciting new case for the team to tackle, and they had to navigate doing it him.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.