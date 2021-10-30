Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Was it game over for the Drew Crew?

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 4 kicked off with everyone sleepwalking and crazy happening in town.

With a new supernatural threat in town, the gang had to find a way to avoid doing bad things.

Meanwhile, Nancy and Ace finally got closer after weeks of putting their feelings aside.

How did their friends react to the news?

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.