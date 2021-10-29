Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 4

at .

Did Sheldon, Missy, and Georgie manage to adapt?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 4, the kids were forced to make sense of new living arrangements.

A Life-Changing Decision - Young Sheldon

Meanwhile, Meemaw opened a gambling room that put her on the outs with Mary.

How did everyone in town react to the gambling room?

The answer will surprise you!

Watch Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. Young Sheldon
  2. Young Sheldon Season 5
  3. Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 4
  4. Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 4