Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Who did Nancy pick?

On Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 5, tensions mounted when the sleuth realized there were two men in her life she could be falling for.

Meanwhile, Nancy asked Temperance for help with an occult approach to getting answers.

However, Temperance had a trick up her sleeve to get some answers of her own about the Drew Crew.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.