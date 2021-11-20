Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did the group manage to save George?

On Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 7, the team closed in on a relic that could change everything.

Meanwhile, Carson and Ryan were affected by a substance that lowered their inhibitions.

What could possibly go wrong?

Elsewhere, Ace got closer to telling Nancy the truth about his feelings.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.