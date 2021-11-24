Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 9 Episode 24

Did Amber and Gary reach a good place?

On Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 24, the pair attended therapy to work through their issues.

Meanwhile, Maci and Taylor planned a romantic date to work on their marriage, but a disagreement threatened to ruin it.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie's father asked to take Jaxie to Oklahoma for the summer.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their fourth and final child.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.