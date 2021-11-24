Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 18 Episode 6

Who managed to score a hometown date with Michelle?

On The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 6, Michelle set out to make some tough decisions.

She had her fifth-grade students along for the ride as she traveled new avenues for her journey.

Meanwhile, everyone realized one man was a clear front runner in the quest for Michelle's heart.

What did she learn about that person?

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.