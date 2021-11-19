Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did everyone like the other side too Meemaw?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 7, Meemaw tried to help Dale take care of his ex-wife.

However, everyone close to her waited for the other shoe to drop.

Meanwhile, Sheldon embarked on his first engineering class with Professor Boucher.

What did he learn about it?

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.