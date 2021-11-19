Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Unveils Full Cast Ahead of December Launch

Delving into the origins of the Dutton family in 1883 will be a fun experience.

Months after the preliminary cast of the Yellowstone spinoff was revealed, Paramount+ is revealing all the goodies ahead of launch.

Below, we've rounded up all the new faces and who they'll be playing when the series launches on December 19.

- Audie Rick will play young John Dutton Sr.

- Marc Rissmann will play Josef, a European immigrant who is married to Risa, who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier.

- Eric Nelsen will play Ennis, a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women and children north to find a home.

- James Landry Hébert will play Wade, a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life.

- Dawn Olivieri will play Claire, a fierce, practical and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home.

- Emma Malouff will play Mary Abel, the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.

- Alex Fine will play Grady, an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey.

- Gratiela Brancusi will play Noemi, a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed.

- Anna Fiamora will play Risa, a young immigrant woman who is married to Josef and joins the traveling camp to move west.

- Amanda Jaros will play Alina a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve.

- Nichole Galicia will play Guinevere, a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas.

- Stephanie Nur will play Melodi, a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon.

- Noah Le Gros will play Colton, a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey.

- Martin Sensmeier will play Sam, a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana.

Yellowstone has been a massive success for Paramount Network, breaking a string of records in its recent return to the cabler.

The big question surrounds whether people will follow the franchise to streaming.

