1883: Paramount+ Unveils Official Trailer for Yellowstone Prequel

The origins of the Duttons is a story filled with death and betrayal.

Paramount+ on Friday unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The series launches December 19.

"The highly anticipated series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," reads the official logline.

"It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana."

The series stars real-life couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw as Margaret and James Dutton.

Sam Elliot is also set to play cowboy Shea Brennan.

The new trailer kicks off with an intense gunfight, introducing us to the world of the spinoff.

"So y'all just sit and watch?" James says.

"You looked like you had it figured," Shea responds.

"Thanks for the help," James fires back.

The trailer charts James and his family gearing up for the big move.

"My family's meeting me here tonight and we're heading north, and we'll keep heading north till I find a country that's worth the journey," he says.

"This journey will be dangerous all the way to Oregon," Shea says in response.

"I believe in you, I believe in our boy, and I believe in our daughter, and that's all," James tells Margaret in a later scene.

A lot is packed into the trailer, giving the feeling that it will be as dramatic as its predecessor.

1883 will not be airing on Paramount Network like Yellowstone.

The premiere will air on the cabler but the entire season will only be available on the streaming service.

Yellowstone returned last month to record ratings, so it will be fun to see how viewers warm up to a show about the past of the Duttons.

The official cast was revealed back in August.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” said Elliott.

“I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

“This is truly a dream job,” said Tim McGraw.

“Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity.

"The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life."

"As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Faith Hill.

“The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life."

"I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.