And Just Like That: Peloton Responds to Sex and the City Revival's Big Death With Clever Ad

Peloton has issued a hilarious response to And Just Like That...

HBO Max's Sex and the City revival launched days ago, and the main talking point was the shocking death of Chris Noth's Mr. Big.

The insane development came after Mr. Big suffered a fatal heart attack after his 1,000th ride on his Peloton.

Mr. Big was coached on his final ride by an instructor named Allegra, played by real Peloton instructor Jess King.

At the close of the series premiere, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) returned home to find her husband dying.

In the aftermath, Peloton's shares slumped, hitting a 52 week low, prompting the fitness company to release a statement on the matter.

"I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," said Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum in a statement shared by Peloton.

"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6."

"These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death."

"Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

As fans reacted in shock to the development, Peloton released a new ad that included Noth and King, as well as the voice of Ryan Reynolds.

Noth was shown in the ad alongside King as they sat in front of a fire.

"And just like that ... he's alive," the tweet read.

"I feel great," Noth says to King in the video.

"Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to."

As the pair laugh, Reynolds can be heard telling viewers there are big benefits to using Peloton for exercise.

"And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. ... He's alive."

It was a fun way to tip the hat to the incident, but even more comical that Noth appeared on the project.

Noth has been a part of the SATC franchise since 1998.

Check out the Peloton ad below.

What are your thoughts on the whole thing?

Do you think it's funny, or did Peloton go too far?

Hit the comments.

And Just Like That... continues Thursdays on HBO Max.

