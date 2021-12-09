TV Ratings: CSI: Vegas Steady With Finale, Chicago P.D. Rises

The latest iteration of CSI concluded Wednesday night, possibly for good.

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 10 managed 3.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo, concluding on a steady note.

The series was initially billed as a limited series, and the live + same-day results lead us to believe it will remain as such.

The show could be overperforming on DVR, but time will tell when a clearer picture of how the show actually performed comes out.

Opening the night for CBS was Survivor at 5.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- steady in both measures.

Tough as Nails managed 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating with its season finale.

NBC's One Chicago returned with their fall finales, with Fire (6.6 million/0.7 rating) and Med (6.4 million/0.7 rating) ending the year on steady notes.

Chicago P.D., meanwhile, perked up a tenth with its fall finale, averaging 5.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

All three shows continue to perform well for the Peacock network.

The Masked Singer (4.2 million/0.8 rating) on FOX was stable, while Alter Ego (2 million/0.3 rating) dipped.

The Masked Singer is way down this season, but it remains one of FOX's top-rated and most-watched shows, alongside 9-1-1.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.