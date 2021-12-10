Watch Bull Online: Season 6 Episode 8

Did Bull manage to get a Christmas miracle?

On Bull Season 6 Episode 8, the drama mounted when he took on a sports agency's young assistant charged with providing a star client with legal drugs.

As the plot thickened, Bull had to defend his credibility as more intel came to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Bull also had to make sense of recent developments with his wife.

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.