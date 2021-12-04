Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did everyone manage to save the town of Horseshoe Bay?

On Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 8, a devastating encounter with a killer left a supernatural entity on the loose in town.

Nancy, Bess, Park, and Temperance joined forces to prevent another death, but it put them all in a scary situation.

Meanwhile, Ace and Ryan discovered a haunting at the Historical Society.

How did they feel about working together on such a scary mission?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.