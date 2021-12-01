Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 18 Episode 7

How did the final four's family react to the Bachelorette?

On The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 7, all of the families met up, leading to some awkward conversations because of the nature of the process.

The dates were filled with skateboarding, apple picking, and even a romantic prom.

Yes, really.

With so much at stake and so little time left, Michelle realized the rose ceremony would be the hardest yet.

Who made the best case for Michelle's heart?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.