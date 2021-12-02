Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 16 Episode 1

Did Heather prove to be what the show had been missing?

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 1 kicked off several months after the firings of Elizabeth, Braunwyn, and Kelly, and the women were in very different places in life.

Heather was focused on her family, and she maintained she didn't want of the other ladies to cause drama for her.

Meanwhile, Shannon was happy to have an old friend back, but her jealousy shone through when one of the ladies got close to Heather.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.