Our Kind of People Sneak Peek: Will Angela Accept Teddy's Ultimatum to Save Piggy?

You know what they say about striking a deal with a devil.

Angela has spent the majority of Our Kind of People Season 1 playing Oak Bluffs chess with Teddy and, at times, Leah, too.

But now, will she have to turn to the man who has made her life difficult to save her beloved aunt?

On Our Kind of People Season 1 Episode 11, it's the penultimate installment before a twisty season finale that will snatch some wigs and drop some jaws.

Angela has been at odds with Teddy since she arrived at Oak Bluffs, and he's not pleased with her insistence on digging into the past. He'd prefer to leave sleeping dogs to lie and keep the door firmly shut on the plethora of secrets he's keeping.

But Angela challenges him and the Franklin-Dupont empires with her very existence.

She's spent the entire season determined to learn what happened to Eve while managing her business and ascending to a life of style, prominence, and power within Oak Bluffs.

But that could all come to a screeching halt now that she may have to turn to Teddy for assistance in getting Aunt Piggy out of jail.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip of the upcoming installment. It features Angela herself as she humbles herself enough to ask the man she has the most complicated relationship with, Teddy, to help her get Aunt Piggy out of jail.

Aunt Piggy, positively guilt-ridden despite the forgiveness she received, chose to confess to killing Darius and turn herself in to the authorities.

She left Angela nothing more than a letter stating her actions, but it was too late by the time Nate shared with Angela. Piggy isn't a cold-blood murderer. Not only did she kill Darius in self-defense, but it was Teddy who covered it up.

It's another dark secret that the patriarch of the family is holding, and we'll need to tune in to learn if PIggy comes out and shares Teddy's involvement in Darius' death, too, or will she hold all the blame.

Angela knows the truth about PIggy's actions, so naturally, she goes to see Teddy hoping he'll do the right thing or use the same juice he utilized to get Nate out of prison to save Piggy.

After all, it's the least that he can do.

In a rare moment of complete vulnerability with Teddy, Angela even makes a dangerous offer in exchange for his assistance.

Unfortunately, Teddy considers the notion, and he makes Angela an offer that seems too good to be true.

As he carries on with it, we discover that it is.

Teddy's offer comes with a heavy price, something that Angela may not be prepared to pay or agree to in the least.

And in the interim, he confirms Angela's suspicions that there is still a well of secrets and things that Teddy is hiding.

