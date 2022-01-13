TV Ratings: Good Sam Inches Towards Cancellation

Sophia Bush's highly-anticipated return to the small screen will likely be short.

Good Sam Season 1 Episode 2 slipped to 2.4 million viewers and a 0.2 in the demo.

The series is down 33% in the demo vs. its series premiere.

These numbers will not be enough to secure a renewal on CBS.

Earlier in the night, The Price Is Right at Night managed 4.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The Amazing Race was down vs. last week's premiere, drawing 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The show is still in good shape.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (7.1 million/0.8 rating) perked up in the demo, while Chicago Fire (7.2 million/0.8 rating) and Chicago PD (5.7 million/0.7 rating) held steady.

The CW's midseason premieres of Legends of Tomorrow (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Batwoman (0.5 million/0.1 rating) were steady in the demo.

FOX's unscripted slate consisted of I Can See Your Voice (2.2 million/0.4 rating) and Next Level Chef (1.9 million/0.5 rating).

ABC's night was steady, with The Goldbergs (3.4 million/0.6 rating), The Wonder Years (2.5 million/0.4), The Conners (3.2 million/0.5 rating), and Home Economics on par with recent results.

The Chase closed out the night at 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.