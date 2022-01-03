TV Ratings: S.W.A.T. Dips on New Night, NCIS: Los Angeles Low

CBS should have kept S.W.A.T. on Fridays.

The series was putting up much higher numbers on the night than it was last season.

The latest move for the series to Sundays has resulted in lower ratings.

The midseason premiere managed 3.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- down from its most recent 5.1 million viewers and 0.54 rating on Fridays.

Before that, NCIS: Los Angeles slipped to 5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The Equalizer aired its first episode of the year at 6.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

ABC went with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Supermarket Sweep, meanwhile, managed 2.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Closing out the night for the network was the return of The Rookie.

The police drama managed 2.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, on par with its fall average.

Next Level Chef launched on FOX with 4 million viewers and a 1.2 rating, well ahead of the competition.

The series benefited from a football lead-in, so it will be fun to see how the numbers shape up when the show launches in its regular time period.

The Simpsons, at a special time, managed 1.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It was followed by The Great North at 1.3 million/0.4 rating.

The CW ducked the competition with encores of Legends of the Hidden Temple and Penn and Teller.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.