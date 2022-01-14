Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Deena and Snooki have the best day?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 2, the pair had their first meatball day in almost a year.

Meanwhile, Angelina was growing increasingly frustrated by her marriage to Chris.

What decision did she make?

Elsewhere, Mike was struggling in the aftermath of what happened to Baby Romeo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.