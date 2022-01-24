Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 16 Episode 10

Who exposed the family to COVID-19?

On Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 10, the family locked horns following the gathering.

Meanwhile, Christine was tired of Kody constantly causing animosity in the family.

In a truly shocking scene, Christine put Kody's belongings in the garage.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Sister Wives online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.